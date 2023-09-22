Missile strike on hotel in Cherkasy: rubble removal complete
A rescue operation has been completed in the centre of Cherkasy at the site of a missile strike on a hotel on the morning of 21 September.
Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Radio Liberty
Details: Taburets reported that the rescue operation in Cherkasy lasted for almost a day. No people were found under the rubble overnight.
Currently, 11 people are known to be injured, and six of them are in hospital. Two of the hospitalised victims are in a serious condition.
The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with. A total of 593 tonnes of demolition waste alone has been removed from the site. The rescue workers are expected to finish their work in the afternoon.
Quote: "It is highly likely that the missiles [they appeared to be the X-101s – ed.] were aimed at energy facilities. There are such substations within the Cherkasy district, so it is likely that the missiles were flying there."
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background:
- On 21 September, a Russian missile hit a hotel in the city centre of Cherkasy, causing wreckage to fall on the city centre.
- Earlier it was reported that 9 people had been injured.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!