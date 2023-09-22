All Sections
Missile strike on hotel in Cherkasy: rubble removal complete

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 22 September 2023, 10:40
Missile strike on hotel in Cherkasy: rubble removal complete
ROCKET WRECKAGE HITS BUILDING IN CHERKASY. PHOTO: IHOR TABURETS' TELEGRAM

A rescue operation has been completed in the centre of Cherkasy at the site of a missile strike on a hotel on the morning of 21 September.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Radio Liberty

Details: Taburets reported that the rescue operation in Cherkasy lasted for almost a day. No people were found under the rubble overnight.

Currently, 11 people are known to be injured, and six of them are in hospital. Two of the hospitalised victims are in a serious condition.

The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with. A total of 593 tonnes of demolition waste alone has been removed from the site. The rescue workers are expected to finish their work in the afternoon.

Quote: "It is highly likely that the missiles [they appeared to be the X-101s – ed.] were aimed at energy facilities. There are such substations within the Cherkasy district, so it is likely that the missiles were flying there."

