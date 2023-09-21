All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nine injured after missile wreckage falls in city centre in Cherkasy

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 21 September 2023, 10:26
Nine injured after missile wreckage falls in city centre in Cherkasy
NUMBER OF CASUALTIES FROM FALL OF RUSSIAN MISSILE DEBRIS IN CHERKASY HAS RISEN. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Nine people are known to have been injured as a result of the morning Russian missile attack in Cherkasy as of 09:00 (Kyiv time) on 21 September.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Taburets: "The clearing of rubble at the site of the fall of the wreckage of the Russian missile continues. So far, we know there are nine casualties. Two of them are in a serious condition. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance." 

Advertisement:

Details: A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy due to a missile attack. As a result, a fire broke out, and retail units at the market caught fire.

Наслідки ранкової атаки РФ у Черкасах
AFTERMATH OF MORNING ATTACK ON CHERKASY
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The State Emergency Service reports that as of 09:30 (Kyiv time), nine people have been injured, and 13 have been evacuated. One person has been rescued from the rubble. 

A fire over an area of 750 sq.m at the market retail units has been extinguished. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Наслідки ракетної атаки РФ у Черкасах
AFTERMATH OF MORNING ATTACK ON CHERKASY
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Firefighters continue to extinguish minor fires under the rubble of the hotel.

Search and rescue operations continue.

Earlier, Taburets said that up to 23 people could have been in the hotel.

Previously: On the morning of 21 September, a Russian missile hit a hotel and a market in the city centre in Cherkasy, with the authorities first reporting 5 people injured, then 7.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: