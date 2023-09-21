Nine injured after missile wreckage falls in city centre in Cherkasy

NUMBER OF CASUALTIES FROM FALL OF RUSSIAN MISSILE DEBRIS IN CHERKASY HAS RISEN. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Nine people are known to have been injured as a result of the morning Russian missile attack in Cherkasy as of 09:00 (Kyiv time) on 21 September.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Taburets: "The clearing of rubble at the site of the fall of the wreckage of the Russian missile continues. So far, we know there are nine casualties. Two of them are in a serious condition. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance."

Details: A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy due to a missile attack. As a result, a fire broke out, and retail units at the market caught fire.

AFTERMATH OF MORNING ATTACK ON CHERKASY PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The State Emergency Service reports that as of 09:30 (Kyiv time), nine people have been injured, and 13 have been evacuated. One person has been rescued from the rubble.

A fire over an area of 750 sq.m at the market retail units has been extinguished.

AFTERMATH OF MORNING ATTACK ON CHERKASY PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Firefighters continue to extinguish minor fires under the rubble of the hotel.

Search and rescue operations continue.

Earlier, Taburets said that up to 23 people could have been in the hotel.

Previously: On the morning of 21 September, a Russian missile hit a hotel and a market in the city centre in Cherkasy, with the authorities first reporting 5 people injured, then 7.

