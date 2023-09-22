All Sections
Russia deploys more border patrol vessels than warships to Black Sea

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 22 September 2023, 11:54
Russia deploys more border patrol vessels than warships to Black Sea
Russian patrol ship Vasily Bykov. Archive photo: Ministry of Defense of Russia

Russian border patrol vessels have outnumbered Russia’s Black Sea Fleet naval vessels in the Black Sea for more than a month now.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a broadcast for the Freedom.Morning project on Radio Liberty (Svoboda)  

Quote: "In fact, we see that for more than a month, there have been more border patrol vessels at sea than Russian Black Sea Fleet naval vessels. While there are usually more than ten units around the Kerch Strait, around the so-called Kerch Bridge, we have seen more warships only once. During our Sea Breeze exercise. On the last day, they put 15 combat units out to sea and quickly brought them back."

Details: The Ukrainian Navy spokesman noted that border patrol vessels are usually deployed around the Kerch Strait. 

He stressed that Russian ships are trying to stay in the eastern and northeastern parts of the Black Sea, that is, closer to their officially recognised shores and the Kerch Strait.

Quote: "It should be noted that they have not been going out to sea so often. Now they are not located in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. For example, there are three units at sea at the moment. If you remember, there used to be a lot more of them. There are no carriers at all. 

Was this the result of [our] constant work? Most likely, yes. We can't say for sure because we can't say what's in the minds of Russian tacticians."

Background: 

  • Earlier, Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), said that Russia has withdrawn all its landing ships from Crimean bases to the Black Sea and relocated them to bases in Russia.
  • She said the Russian naval group in the Black Sea is continuing to manoeuvre in the same area that "it considers relatively safe now, moving towards the eastern coast of Crimea up to Novorossiysk".

