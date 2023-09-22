Russians claim to have shot down guided missile and 2 drones over Crimea

The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported an attack with guided missiles and aircraft-type UAVs on occupied Crimea on the morning of 22 September, claiming the Russians managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Details: The Russians stated that the attack was carried out at 10:30 by "guided aerial missiles and UAVs".

"One Ukrainian guided missile and two aircraft-type UAVs were detected and destroyed by Russian air defence assets off the western coast of the Crimean peninsula," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify how many missiles and drones attacked the occupied Ukrainian peninsula.

On Friday, 22 September, the occupation authorities blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait.

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported on the set of measures as part of the special operation in occupied Crimea, which continues. Regular special operations on the Ukrainian peninsula are also carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy.

