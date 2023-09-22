All Sections
Russians claim to have shot down guided missile and 2 drones over Crimea

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 September 2023, 11:57
Russians claim to have shot down guided missile and 2 drones over Crimea
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported an attack with guided missiles and aircraft-type UAVs on occupied Crimea on the morning of 22 September, claiming the Russians managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: The Russians stated that the attack was carried out at 10:30 by "guided aerial missiles and UAVs".

"One Ukrainian guided missile and two aircraft-type UAVs were detected and destroyed by Russian air defence assets off the western coast of the Crimean peninsula," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify how many missiles and drones attacked the occupied Ukrainian peninsula.

 Background:

