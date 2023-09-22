All Sections
We promised "to be continued" – Air Force Commander on strikes on Sevastopol

Friday, 22 September 2023, 15:01
Mykola Oleshchuk. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Amid the explosions in occupied Crimea, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has once again thanked the Air Force pilots and mocked the Russian propaganda.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "We promised that "to be continued…"

So, while the occupiers are recovering in the city of Melitopol and air-raid sirens are still sounding in the city of Sevastopol, I would like to thank the Air Force pilots once again!

‘All the missiles have been shot down!’ [false report by the Russian authorities – ed.]

I hope the Russian air defence will not let us down next time either.

Details: Oleshchuk added that Sevastopol is the city of the Ukrainian Navy.

This message is a reply to a previous post on 13 September in which Oleshchuk hinted at the launch of the Storm Shadow missiles on Sevastopol.

Updated: The Centre for Strategic Communications of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has confirmed the missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Quote: "On 22 September, around 12:00, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command in temporarily occupied Sevastopol."

Background: 

