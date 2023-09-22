All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We promised "to be continued" – Air Force Commander on strikes on Sevastopol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 September 2023, 15:01
We promised to be continued – Air Force Commander on strikes on Sevastopol
Mykola Oleshchuk. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Amid the explosions in occupied Crimea, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has once again thanked the Air Force pilots and mocked the Russian propaganda.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "We promised that "to be continued…"

Advertisement:

So, while the occupiers are recovering in the city of Melitopol and air-raid sirens are still sounding in the city of Sevastopol, I would like to thank the Air Force pilots once again!

‘All the missiles have been shot down!’ [false report by the Russian authorities – ed.]

I hope the Russian air defence will not let us down next time either.

Details: Oleshchuk added that Sevastopol is the city of the Ukrainian Navy.

This message is a reply to a previous post on 13 September in which Oleshchuk hinted at the launch of the Storm Shadow missiles on Sevastopol.

Updated: The Centre for Strategic Communications of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has confirmed the missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Quote: "On 22 September, around 12:00, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command in temporarily occupied Sevastopol."

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: