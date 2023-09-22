All Sections
Russian troops tried to attack on four fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 September 2023, 20:15
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, 25 combat clashes took place at the front; the Russians tried to attack on four fronts.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 22 September 

Details: Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front near Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Andriivka and Hryhorivka; on the Avdiivka front near Sieverne; on the Marinka front near Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast; and on the Zaporizhzhia front near Robotyne.

Ukrainian troops continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts. 

Quote: "The Russians launched 5 missile and 40 air strikes and carried out 19 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. 

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in temporarily occupied Sevastopol and carried out 12 strikes on the areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and 4 on the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. 

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two anti-aircraft missile systems and four artillery pieces of the enemy."

