All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian troops tried to attack on four fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 September 2023, 20:15
Russian troops tried to attack on four fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, 25 combat clashes took place at the front; the Russians tried to attack on four fronts.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 22 September 

Details: Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front near Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Andriivka and Hryhorivka; on the Avdiivka front near Sieverne; on the Marinka front near Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast; and on the Zaporizhzhia front near Robotyne.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian troops continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts. 

Quote: "The Russians launched 5 missile and 40 air strikes and carried out 19 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. 

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in temporarily occupied Sevastopol and carried out 12 strikes on the areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and 4 on the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. 

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two anti-aircraft missile systems and four artillery pieces of the enemy."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: