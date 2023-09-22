All Sections
Number of wounded from strike on Kremenchuk increases to 31

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 September 2023, 22:42
BROKEN GLASS NEAR THE PLACE OF IMPACT IN KREMENCHUK. PHOTO: MAYOR VITALII MALETSKYI

Thirty-one people were injured, including three children, and one person was killed in a missile attack on Kremenchuk on 22 September.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lunin reports that the search operations at the site of the hit in Kremenchuk have ended. Due to the Russian strike, 31 people were injured, including 3 children. Sixteen people are in hospital. One more person was killed.

Quote: "The bombarding also damaged surrounding buildings. Tomorrow, a specialised commission will be working in the city to inspect the facilities and record all the damage. People whose property was damaged will receive compensation."

Background:

  • Russia fired missiles on Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on the evening of 22 September. One missile was shot down by air defence forces. Civilian infrastructure was hit.

