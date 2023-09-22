All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of wounded from strike on Kremenchuk increases to 31

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 September 2023, 22:42
Number of wounded from strike on Kremenchuk increases to 31
BROKEN GLASS NEAR THE PLACE OF IMPACT IN KREMENCHUK. PHOTO: MAYOR VITALII MALETSKYI

Thirty-one people were injured, including three children, and one person was killed in a missile attack on Kremenchuk on 22 September.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lunin reports that the search operations at the site of the hit in Kremenchuk have ended. Due to the Russian strike, 31 people were injured, including 3 children. Sixteen people are in hospital. One more person was killed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The bombarding also damaged surrounding buildings. Tomorrow, a specialised commission will be working in the city to inspect the facilities and record all the damage. People whose property was damaged will receive compensation."

Background:

  • Russia fired missiles on Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on the evening of 22 September. One missile was shot down by air defence forces. Civilian infrastructure was hit.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: