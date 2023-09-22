Number of wounded from strike on Kremenchuk increases to 31

BROKEN GLASS NEAR THE PLACE OF IMPACT IN KREMENCHUK. PHOTO: MAYOR VITALII MALETSKYI

Thirty-one people were injured, including three children, and one person was killed in a missile attack on Kremenchuk on 22 September.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lunin reports that the search operations at the site of the hit in Kremenchuk have ended. Due to the Russian strike, 31 people were injured, including 3 children. Sixteen people are in hospital. One more person was killed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The bombarding also damaged surrounding buildings. Tomorrow, a specialised commission will be working in the city to inspect the facilities and record all the damage. People whose property was damaged will receive compensation."

Background:

Russia fired missiles on Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on the evening of 22 September. One missile was shot down by air defence forces. Civilian infrastructure was hit.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!