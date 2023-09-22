Polish PM urges Zelenskyy never to offend Poles again

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland, has urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "not to offend the Poles", recalling Zelenskyy’s remarks at the UN General Assembly this week.

Source: Morawiecki during a meeting with voters in Świdnik, eastern Poland, reported by European Pravda with reference to PAP

Details: The Polish PM began to talk about relations with Ukraine, recalling that a war for the security of Europe is going on.

Quote: "We know this and we are helping by sending weapons and organising the sending of weapons, because we are now primarily arming ourselves. But the hub in Rzeszów, this special logistics centre, has been and is operating now, and it will continue to operate together with our allies," he assured.

The Polish prime minister then addressed Zelenskyy, urging him "never to offend the Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the UN, as the Poles will never allow this.

And the protection of Poland’s good name is not only my duty and honour, it is also the most important task of the government of the Republic. We will defend our position in the current geopolitical context, and we know how that position should be formed," he added.

During his address to the UN General Assembly on 19 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was alarmed to see "some of our friends in Europe play out solidarity in a political theatre" by turning grain supplies into a thriller, helping "to set the stage for a Moscow actor".

After these words, Poland summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met separately with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland and called on them to resolve their differences as soon as possible for the sake of the entire region’s security. Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová also warned Ukraine and Poland against increasing the tension in their relations and urged them to apologise to each other.

