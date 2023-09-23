Russian missiles launched for second time this night: air-raid warning issued in 5 oblasts
An air-raid warning has been issued in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, lasting about 20 minutes, and explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Quote: "There is missile danger in the oblasts where the air-raid warning has been issued! Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"
Details: At 03:51, the all-clear was given. Local news outlets reported explosions in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.
Background:
At around 01:00, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles.
