Russian missiles launched for second time this night: air-raid warning issued in 5 oblasts

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 03:42
Russian missiles launched for second time this night: air-raid warning issued in 5 oblasts
An air-raid warning has been issued in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, lasting about 20 minutes, and explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "There is missile danger in the oblasts where the air-raid warning has been issued! Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"

Details: At 03:51, the all-clear was given. Local news outlets reported explosions in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Background:

At around 01:00, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles.

Advertisement: