All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missiles launched for second time this night: air-raid warning issued in 5 oblasts

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 03:42
Russian missiles launched for second time this night: air-raid warning issued in 5 oblasts
STOCK PHOTO: OPEN SOURCES

An air-raid warning has been issued in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, lasting about 20 minutes, and explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "There is missile danger in the oblasts where the air-raid warning has been issued! Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"

Advertisement:

Details: At 03:51, the all-clear was given. Local news outlets reported explosions in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Background:

At around 01:00, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: