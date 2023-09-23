All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy invites Canadian businessmen to rebuild Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 05:56
Zelenskyy invites Canadian businessmen to rebuild Ukraine
PHOTO: JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON TWITTER

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have met with Canadian business leaders interested in investing in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform

Quote: "Right now, we are most interested in the reconstruction of Ukraine: energy facilities, water supply, dams, infrastructure and, of course, military equipment.

Advertisement:

The second part is the start of work on the transformation of Ukraine, which will take place after the war. I would say that it is cheaper to do this now than after the victory. So, please, open [your businesses – ed.] in Ukraine, we are very interested in jobs, new businesses and technologies, and we are very digitalised, probably the leaders in Europe in this area."

Details: For his part, Trudeau noted that there is still a lot of work to be done in the area of humanitarian and military assistance, which his government is working on, but much of it also concerns the economic bloc: "So I'm very pleased that business leaders are here to talk to President Zelenskyy."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: