All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with Oniks missiles

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 07:07
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with Oniks missiles
ANTI-SHIP ONIKS MISSILE. PHOTO: ARMEDMAN.RU

Odesa Oblast suffered a missile attack on the night of 22-23 September as Russian forces launched anti-ship Oniks missiles.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Suspilne news outlet

Quote: "Two missiles hit a recreational area in Odesa Oblast, but it is an open area. There is no critical damage and no casualties."

Advertisement:

Background

An air-raid warning was issued in the southern regions of Ukraine because of a missile threat. It was in place for about 15 minutes. The missiles were heading for Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: