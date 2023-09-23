All Sections
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with Oniks missiles

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 07:07
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with Oniks missiles
ANTI-SHIP ONIKS MISSILE. PHOTO: ARMEDMAN.RU

Odesa Oblast suffered a missile attack on the night of 22-23 September as Russian forces launched anti-ship Oniks missiles.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Suspilne news outlet

Quote: "Two missiles hit a recreational area in Odesa Oblast, but it is an open area. There is no critical damage and no casualties."

Background

An air-raid warning was issued in the southern regions of Ukraine because of a missile threat. It was in place for about 15 minutes. The missiles were heading for Odesa Oblast.

