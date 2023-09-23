All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy's visit reveals "strategy divide" between Ukraine and United States – NYT

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 12:08
Zelenskyy's visit reveals strategy divide between Ukraine and United States – NYT
Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted during his visit to Washington that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would liberate the city of Bakhmut by the end of the year, which indicates a difference in the position of Ukraine and the United States on the counteroffensive, writes The New York Times.

Source: The New York Times

Details: These plans demonstrate the schism between Kyiv and American war planners who believe Ukraine should focus more on the south.

Advertisement:

According to journalists, some American officials say that "the fight in Bakhmut has become something of an obsession for Mr. Zelenskyy and his military leaders".

Zelenskyy, in a Thursday meeting with American editors, also predicted that Ukrainian troops would de-occupy two more cities captured by Russia. He didn't say which.

And contrary to the expectations of military analysts from the West, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would fight all winter, without a pause in operations.

Some US officials have said the Ukrainian counteroffensive does not appear to achieve the strategic goals of cutting or narrowing the land bridge between Crimea and the Russian border.

Russian minefields have proven to be a powerful defence, and the Ukrainian authorities are extremely concerned about the heavy losses that could be caused by any attempts to overcome these barriers.

US officials warned that as the ground gets softer and muddier, it will soon be even harder for Ukrainian forces to maintain a drive forward. According to some officials, the Ukrainian army will need time to rest its forces that have been worn out by the summer's fighting and rebuild their equipment stockpile within the next few weeks.

More details: Journalists recall that these plans were shared by Washington and Kyiv.

American military officials have urged Ukraine to make an effort to liberate Melitopol, which is located in the southern part of the country. Even though recent efforts have concentrated on that, Ukraine's window of opportunity to breach Russian defences is closing.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: