All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Digital Ministry posts footage of secret Ukrainian-made drone

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:27
Ukrainian Digital Ministry posts footage of secret Ukrainian-made drone
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, has posted a video showing a secret Ukrainian-made drone in operation.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "A secret Ukrainian-made drone is at work. The Russians lost over $7 million worth of equipment in one evening. The Army of Drones operators gave the occupiers hell."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said the company of Achilles UAVs of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade had hit Russian T-80 and T-72 tanks and D-30 howitzers.

Quote: "This is the result of an operation carried out by skilled fighters and a Ukrainian drone that instils fear in the occupiers. We’ll reveal more information about the drone itself after victory. It can be a ‘pleasant surprise’ for our enemies."

Details: Fedorov promised that there will be "more technologies and surprises for the Russians" in the future.

Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the Achilles UAV company of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, specified that his company destroyed Russian targets on the Kupiansk front.

Correction: This news story initially stated incorrectly that the secret Ukrainian-made drone is also named Achilles. In fact, neither Fedorov nor Fedorenko indicated the drone's name.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: