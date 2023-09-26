Ukraine's Security Service is behind blackout in Kursk Oblast
An explosive device on an electrical substation in the village of Snagost in Kursk Oblast, Russia, was dropped by a drone of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).
Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in SSU
Details: As a result seven settlements have been cut off from the power supply.
The source of Ukrainska Pravda stated that the special operations of the SSU are reaching a new level.
Quote: "The Russians must realise – if they plan to keep attacking Ukrainian power facilities, then they will get a harsh response. We have enough resources for this."
