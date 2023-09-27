All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia engages new 25th Combined Arms Army in combat, reducing risks of large-scale offensive – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 10:05
Russia engages new 25th Combined Arms Army in combat, reducing risks of large-scale offensive – UK intelligence
Russia's military. photo: RIA NOVOSTI

Russia has begun to engage separate units of the newly created 25th Combined Arms Army in combat as reinforcements, which in turn reduces the likelihood of a new large-scale Russian offensive in the near future.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence review on Twitter on 27 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Analysts report that Russia has most likely sent some separate units of the newly created 25th Combined Arms Army to the front since mid-September.

Advertisement:

For instance, there is information that the 67th Motor Rifle Division and the 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade are participating in fighting in the area west of Sievierodonetsk and Kreminna, on the border of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Quote from Intelligence: "Since the start of the invasion, Russia has only rarely maintained an uncommitted army-size grouping which could potentially form the basis of a major new offensive thrust. With [the 25th Combined Arms Army] apparently being deployed piecemeal to reinforce the over-stretched line, a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: