Russia engages new 25th Combined Arms Army in combat, reducing risks of large-scale offensive – UK intelligence

Russia has begun to engage separate units of the newly created 25th Combined Arms Army in combat as reinforcements, which in turn reduces the likelihood of a new large-scale Russian offensive in the near future.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence review on Twitter on 27 September

Details: Analysts report that Russia has most likely sent some separate units of the newly created 25th Combined Arms Army to the front since mid-September.

For instance, there is information that the 67th Motor Rifle Division and the 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade are participating in fighting in the area west of Sievierodonetsk and Kreminna, on the border of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Quote from Intelligence: "Since the start of the invasion, Russia has only rarely maintained an uncommitted army-size grouping which could potentially form the basis of a major new offensive thrust. With [the 25th Combined Arms Army] apparently being deployed piecemeal to reinforce the over-stretched line, a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks."



UK intelligence reported earlier that Russia was planning to deploy the 25th Combined Arms Army only from December.

It was also noted that Russian local counterattacks at the contact zone often fail.

