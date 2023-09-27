All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack kills Kherson Oblast resident in front of his own house

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 September 2023, 23:37
Russian attack kills Kherson Oblast resident in front of his own house
Kherson. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian occupation forces attacked Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson late on 27 September, killing one civilian and injuring another.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 41-year-old resident of Kherson sustained fatal injuries on the doorstep of his own home. A 27-year-old man [also sustained injuries] and was given medical assistance on the spot. He will continue being treated on the outpatient basis."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian aircraft also dropped seven bombs in the vicinity of Mykolaivka in the Beryslav district. Information about casualties and fatalities has yet to be confirmed.

Previously: Prokudin said Russian forces were attacking Kherson on the evening of 27 September.

Later that day, rescue services also reported that the Russian army struck facilities belonging to two firms in Kherson. Russian forces carried out a repeat attack on the same sites when firefighters arrived to extinguish the fires that broke out there.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: