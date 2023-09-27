All Sections
Russian attack kills Kherson Oblast resident in front of his own house

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 September 2023, 23:37
Kherson. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian occupation forces attacked Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson late on 27 September, killing one civilian and injuring another.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 41-year-old resident of Kherson sustained fatal injuries on the doorstep of his own home. A 27-year-old man [also sustained injuries] and was given medical assistance on the spot. He will continue being treated on the outpatient basis."

Details: Russian aircraft also dropped seven bombs in the vicinity of Mykolaivka in the Beryslav district. Information about casualties and fatalities has yet to be confirmed.

Previously: Prokudin said Russian forces were attacking Kherson on the evening of 27 September.

Later that day, rescue services also reported that the Russian army struck facilities belonging to two firms in Kherson. Russian forces carried out a repeat attack on the same sites when firefighters arrived to extinguish the fires that broke out there.

