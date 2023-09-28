Panic in Crimea will grow – Ukrainian President's Office
Panic in the Crimean peninsula will continue to grow.
Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Ukrinform
Quote from Podoliak: "Panic is a complex issue. The Russian Federation is in a lifelong state of panic. That's why they threaten everyone. To compensate for their panic, they always say that we are going to go somewhere, do something, and so on. And these panic moods will gradually develop in Crimea."
Details: As Podoliak stated, this means increasing the intensity of the effects on what is happening in Crimea.
The adviser to the head of the President's Office noted that Russians in Crimea are currently living in fear of attacks, under air-raid warnings, and understand that Crimea is a place of great danger for them and that they no longer have such strong control over the airspace.
He stated that the Russians have no railway connection, for example, through cities such as Melitopol, Berdiansk, etc. to Rostov Oblast. This is why 80% of the supply goes through Crimea. There is a huge infrastructure of Russian storage capabilities there: "Crimea today is the key to significantly reducing the combat capability of the Russian occupation groups."
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Podoliak said one of the strategic tasks for Ukraine is to cut off the key supply line for the Russians. As the advisor to the head of the President’s Office stated, this means taking control of the Kerch Strait under direct fire and destroying the huge storage infrastructure.
He noted that Russia currently wants to avoid losing the war, but it needs to be aware that it has to lose, and this is the only chance to come up with some rules of the game post-war.
Podoliak also said that historically, Ukraine has already been recorded as one of the greatest countries of the 21st century: "Ukraine has already proved that it can pay the highest price [for its right to exist - ed.]. And today, I think there are few countries that are ready to pay such a price for the right to be themselves".
Background:
- The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported an attack with guided missiles and aircraft-type UAVs on occupied Crimea on the morning of 22 September, claiming the Russians had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.
- Later, it was reported that a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol had taken place. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the Russian Defence Ministry called the deceased "missing".
- According to foreign media outlets, Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
- Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, said that Ukraine's attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol had killed at least nine people and wounded 16. Russian generals were among them.
- On 25 September, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, were killed in the attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!