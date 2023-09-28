All Sections
Panic in Crimea will grow – Ukrainian President's Office

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 01:11
MYKHAILO PODOLIAK. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Panic in the Crimean peninsula will continue to grow.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Ukrinform

Quote from Podoliak: "Panic is a complex issue. The Russian Federation is in a lifelong state of panic. That's why they threaten everyone. To compensate for their panic, they always say that we are going to go somewhere, do something, and so on. And these panic moods will gradually develop in Crimea."

Details: As Podoliak stated, this means increasing the intensity of the effects on what is happening in Crimea.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office noted that Russians in Crimea are currently living in fear of attacks, under air-raid warnings, and understand that Crimea is a place of great danger for them and that they no longer have such strong control over the airspace.

He stated that the Russians have no railway connection, for example, through cities such as Melitopol, Berdiansk, etc. to Rostov Oblast. This is why 80% of the supply goes through Crimea. There is a huge infrastructure of Russian storage capabilities there: "Crimea today is the key to significantly reducing the combat capability of the Russian occupation groups."

Podoliak said one of the strategic tasks for Ukraine is to cut off the key supply line for the Russians. As the advisor to the head of the President’s Office stated, this means taking control of the Kerch Strait under direct fire and destroying the huge storage infrastructure.

He noted that Russia currently wants to avoid losing the war, but it needs to be aware that it has to lose, and this is the only chance to come up with some rules of the game post-war.

Podoliak also said that historically, Ukraine has already been recorded as one of the greatest countries of the 21st century: "Ukraine has already proved that it can pay the highest price [for its right to exist - ed.]. And today, I think there are few countries that are ready to pay such a price for the right to be themselves".

Background:

