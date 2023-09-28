Ukrenergo calculates sum of money needed to restore Ukrainian energy industry

Ukrenergo (Ukraine’s national energy company) has used over a billion dollars from Western partners to rebuild the country’s energy infrastructure, but it may still need several hundred million to completely finish its works.

Details: Kudrytskyi said most needs have been financed, but several hundred million dollars may be needed to not only to restore the facilities to their pre-strike form, but also to rebuild them in a more modern format.

Kudrytskyi noted that this amount does not include possible investments that will be needed after the liberation of all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Donbas.

Ukrenergo substations have been comprehensively protected from missile attacks, by both active protection in the form of air defence systems, and passive protection by engineering fortifications.

Ukrainian intelligence has obtained information that Russian forces are conducting reconnaissance of Ukrainian energy facilities with the aim of carrying out further strikes.

As a result of Russian missile strikes last winter, about 63% of the equipment necessary for a stable passage through the autumn-winter heating period was seriously damaged.

