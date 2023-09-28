All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo calculates sum of money needed to restore Ukrainian energy industry

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 04:02
Ukrenergo calculates sum of money needed to restore Ukrainian energy industry
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrenergo (Ukraine’s national energy company) has used over a billion dollars from Western partners to rebuild the country’s energy infrastructure, but it may still need several hundred million to completely finish its works.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of Ukrenergo’s Management Board; Hromadske Radio

Details: Kudrytskyi said most needs have been financed, but several hundred million dollars may be needed to not only to restore the facilities to their pre-strike form, but also to rebuild them in a more modern format.

Advertisement:

Kudrytskyi noted that this amount does not include possible investments that will be needed after the liberation of all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Donbas.

Background:

  • Ukrenergo substations have been comprehensively protected from missile attacks, by both active protection in the form of air defence systems, and passive protection by engineering fortifications.
  • Ukrainian intelligence has obtained information that Russian forces are conducting reconnaissance of Ukrainian energy facilities with the aim of carrying out further strikes.
  • As a result of Russian missile strikes last winter, about 63% of the equipment necessary for a stable passage through the autumn-winter heating period was seriously damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: