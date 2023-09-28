All Sections
Ukrenergo calculates sum of money needed to restore Ukrainian energy industry

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 04:02
Ukrenergo calculates sum of money needed to restore Ukrainian energy industry
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrenergo (Ukraine’s national energy company) has used over a billion dollars from Western partners to rebuild the country’s energy infrastructure, but it may still need several hundred million to completely finish its works.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of Ukrenergo’s Management Board; Hromadske Radio

Details: Kudrytskyi said most needs have been financed, but several hundred million dollars may be needed to not only to restore the facilities to their pre-strike form, but also to rebuild them in a more modern format.

Kudrytskyi noted that this amount does not include possible investments that will be needed after the liberation of all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Donbas.

Background:

  • Ukrenergo substations have been comprehensively protected from missile attacks, by both active protection in the form of air defence systems, and passive protection by engineering fortifications.
  • Ukrainian intelligence has obtained information that Russian forces are conducting reconnaissance of Ukrainian energy facilities with the aim of carrying out further strikes.
  • As a result of Russian missile strikes last winter, about 63% of the equipment necessary for a stable passage through the autumn-winter heating period was seriously damaged.

