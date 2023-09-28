All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians carry out massive drone attack, Ukraine's air defence downs over 30 drones

Iryna BalachukThursday, 28 September 2023, 07:22
Russians carry out massive drone attack, Ukraine's air defence downs over 30 drones
Downed Shahed drone. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 27-28 September. The attack was massive, and anti-aircraft forces shot down over 30 drones.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The attack was massive, but the work of Air Defence was quite effective, with more than 30 drones destroyed. A more accurate figure will be reported by the General Staff and the Air Force."

Advertisement:

Details: Humeniuk added that the operational situation in the south is quite tense because the Russians do not stop attacking, pressuring and searching for new tactics, including using massive attacks like they did last night.

Humeniuk also said that on 28 September, Ukraine’s air defence was responding along almost the entire southern front, in both Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as further north in the central regions of Ukraine.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

On the night of 27-28 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the southeastern Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of the launch of Shahed attack drones. The air raid continued until almost 03:30, and Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, stated air defence might have downed a record number of drones last night.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

Third Peace Formula meeting may be held in October in Istanbul

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
21:50
Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: