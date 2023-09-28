Russians carry out massive drone attack, Ukraine's air defence downs over 30 drones

Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 27-28 September. The attack was massive, and anti-aircraft forces shot down over 30 drones.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The attack was massive, but the work of Air Defence was quite effective, with more than 30 drones destroyed. A more accurate figure will be reported by the General Staff and the Air Force."

Details: Humeniuk added that the operational situation in the south is quite tense because the Russians do not stop attacking, pressuring and searching for new tactics, including using massive attacks like they did last night.

Humeniuk also said that on 28 September, Ukraine’s air defence was responding along almost the entire southern front, in both Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as further north in the central regions of Ukraine.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the southeastern Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of the launch of Shahed attack drones. The air raid continued until almost 03:30, and Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, stated air defence might have downed a record number of drones last night.

