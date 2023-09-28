Ukrainian defenders kill 330 invaders and destroy 38 Russian artillery systems in one day

STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine - over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 330 Russian invaders and destroyed 38 artillery systems, 12 armoured personnel carriers and 4 tanks belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 277,320 (+330) military personnel

4,679 (+4) tanks

8,962 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

6,375 (+38) artillery systems

793 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

535 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,957 (+9) tactical UAVs

1,529 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,815 (+23) vehicles and tankers

929 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

