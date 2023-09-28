Ukrainian defenders kill 330 invaders and destroy 38 Russian artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 08:30
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine - over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 330 Russian invaders and destroyed 38 artillery systems, 12 armoured personnel carriers and 4 tanks belonging to the Russians.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 277,320 (+330) military personnel
- 4,679 (+4) tanks
- 8,962 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,375 (+38) artillery systems
- 793 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 535 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,957 (+9) tactical UAVs
- 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,815 (+23) vehicles and tankers
- 929 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
