Ukrainian defenders kill 330 invaders and destroy 38 Russian artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 28 September 2023, 08:30
Ukrainian defenders kill 330 invaders and destroy 38 Russian artillery systems in one day
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine - over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 330 Russian invaders and destroyed 38 artillery systems, 12 armoured personnel carriers and 4 tanks belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 277,320 (+330) military personnel
  • 4,679 (+4) tanks
  • 8,962 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,375 (+38) artillery systems
  • 793 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 535 (+1) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 4,957 (+9) tactical UAVs
  • 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 8,815 (+23) vehicles and tankers
  • 929 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

