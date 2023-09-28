Russians hit infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with missile

Russian forces launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Mykolaiv on the evening of 27 September.

Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote: "A missile hit an infrastructure facility on the city's outskirts at around 21:44 in Mykolaiv. Dry grass caught fire, but it was quickly extinguihsed."

Details: Senkevych says there are no casualties.

Background:

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 20:02 on 27 September that a drone had been shot down over Mykolaiv.

The Air Force reported at 21:21 that Russian Shahed attack drones were heading from Kherson Oblast to Mykolaiv Oblast.

Later, the media reported explosions in Mykolaiv. Senkevych called on residents not to film anything.

