Russians hit infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with missile

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 28 September 2023, 09:14
Russians hit infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with missile
stock photo: getty images

Russian forces launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Mykolaiv on the evening of 27 September. 

Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote: "A missile hit an infrastructure facility on the city's outskirts at around 21:44 in Mykolaiv. Dry grass caught fire, but it was quickly extinguihsed."

Details: Senkevych says there are no casualties.

Background: 

  • Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 20:02 on 27 September that a drone had been shot down over Mykolaiv.
  • The Air Force reported at 21:21 that Russian Shahed attack drones were heading from Kherson Oblast to Mykolaiv Oblast.
  • Later, the media reported explosions in Mykolaiv. Senkevych called on residents not to film anything. 

