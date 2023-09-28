Russians hit infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with missile
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 09:14
Russian forces launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Mykolaiv on the evening of 27 September.
Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram
Quote: "A missile hit an infrastructure facility on the city's outskirts at around 21:44 in Mykolaiv. Dry grass caught fire, but it was quickly extinguihsed."
Advertisement:
Details: Senkevych says there are no casualties.
Background:
- Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported at 20:02 on 27 September that a drone had been shot down over Mykolaiv.
- The Air Force reported at 21:21 that Russian Shahed attack drones were heading from Kherson Oblast to Mykolaiv Oblast.
- Later, the media reported explosions in Mykolaiv. Senkevych called on residents not to film anything.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!