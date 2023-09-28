All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon and State Department have different views on providing weapons to Ukraine – media

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 12:12
Pentagon and State Department have different views on providing weapons to Ukraine – media
Antony Blinken, Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defence (DoD) and the State Department differ in their views on providing one or another weapon to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Politico

Quote from an anonymous official: "State is looking at opportunities, DOD is looking at threats. Folks at DOD would say they need to think about the pros and cons of each weapons decision, and that responsibility falls on them."

Advertisement:

Details: Thus, when assessing the need to deliver weapons to Kyiv, the State Department and the Pentagon come from different points of view and move at different speeds, Politico’s source says.

The article says that ATACMS long-range missiles, which President Joe Biden agreed to send to Ukraine last week after more than a year of debate, are a fresh example of how decisions are made in Washington because the Pentagon initially resisted their delivery because the US did not have a single free missile in its own arsenal.

Unnamed US officials told the media that Pentagon leadership is taking a balanced approach to assessing Ukraine's needs on the battlefield in the context of the broader conflict.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

It is said that for now, US officials are still concerned about the escalation of the conflict, but they are increasingly focusing on ensuring that the Pentagon has enough weapons in its warehouses to protect against other contingencies.

Background:

  • It was previously reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden decided to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles even before the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US but decided not to announce it publicly. According to the Financial Times, the US will send missiles in the near future, initially in small quantities, the media's sources said.
  • NBC News says that Biden told Zelenskyy in a meeting at the White House that Washington would deliver a small number of ATACMS missiles to help in the war with Russia.
  • Washington previously explained its refusal to deliver long-range missiles because the United States does not have sufficient stocks of these weapons. Another reason, which American officials did not publicly voice, is the fear of escalation on the part of Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: