All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces gain ground near Verbove, Russians on defensive

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 28 September 2023, 12:39
Armed Forces gain ground near Verbove, Russians on defensive
screenshot: DEEPSTATE

Ukrainian defenders are consolidating the positions they gained on the ground near the village of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian forces are on the defensive.

Source: Oleksandr Shtupun, Spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Asked what is the situation in the area of Verbove, Shtupun answered:

Advertisement:

Quote: "If we’re talking about the past day, then we’re consolidating on the gained grounds.

For us to move forward, we must be well consolidated, so that, God forbid, the enemy does not strike us somewhere in the flank, or break through our defences and enter from the other side so that there will be no trouble for our advancing troops.

They [Russian forces – ed.] are on the defensive. Sometimes they try to distract us from the offensive with their sorties, these are quite small groups, usually without equipment. But the enemy is trying to repel its positions, sometimes from the left, then from the right."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

  • On 28 September, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 27 September and reached a line of trenches west of Verbove (16 kilometres southeast of Orikhiv).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: