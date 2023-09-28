All Sections
Armed Forces gain ground near Verbove, Russians on defensive

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 28 September 2023, 12:39
screenshot: DEEPSTATE

Ukrainian defenders are consolidating the positions they gained on the ground near the village of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian forces are on the defensive.

Source: Oleksandr Shtupun, Spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Asked what is the situation in the area of Verbove, Shtupun answered:

Quote: "If we’re talking about the past day, then we’re consolidating on the gained grounds.

For us to move forward, we must be well consolidated, so that, God forbid, the enemy does not strike us somewhere in the flank, or break through our defences and enter from the other side so that there will be no trouble for our advancing troops.

They [Russian forces – ed.] are on the defensive. Sometimes they try to distract us from the offensive with their sorties, these are quite small groups, usually without equipment. But the enemy is trying to repel its positions, sometimes from the left, then from the right."

Background: 

  • On 28 September, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 27 September and reached a line of trenches west of Verbove (16 kilometres southeast of Orikhiv).

