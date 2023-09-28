All Sections
Missile wreckage found in lake in Moldova's southeast

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 13:10
Missile wreckage found in lake in Moldova's southeast
photo: THE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF MOLDOVA

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova has reported the discovery of missile debris in a lake near the city of Anenii Noi in the southeast of Moldova.

Source: European Pravda, citing Moldova’s Internal Affairs Ministry

Details: The wreckage was discovered on 27 September. The Ministry of Internal Affairs took special measures to protect Lake Hârbovăț, after missile debris was discovered in it.

Currently, people are not allowed to enter this area, and the police are guarding the perimeter. Employees of the National Police, emergency services, carabinieri and border guards are working on the spot.

Bomb disposal experts from IGP are also present at the site. They analyse the optimal solution for extracting explosives based on the hypothesis that the component with explosive material will be found at the bottom of the lake.

Interior Minister Adrian Efros is also present at the spot.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that there is no danger for the population, the territory is isolated, and the first houses are located at a distance of one kilometre from the dangerous zone.

Residents told authorities they spotted some wreckage in a nearby lake that could have come from a missile that may have landed in the area. The authorities have confirmed that this is missile debris, and experts will determine its type and origin.

Background:

  • This is not the first time that missile wreckage resulting from Russian strikes on Ukraine has fallen in Moldova. On 25 September, Oleg Belyakov, co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission from the unrecognised state of Transnistria, reported the fall of a missile wreckage on the territory of the separatist region of Moldova in the village of Chițcani after a missile attack on the Odesa Oblast.
  • Parts of Russian drones were also found in Romania. For example, on 13 September, new wreckage, similar to fragments of a drone, was found in Romania's Tulcea border district (county) with Ukraine, this time 14 kilometres from the border.

