All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile wreckage found in lake in Moldova's southeast

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 13:10
Missile wreckage found in lake in Moldova's southeast
photo: THE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF MOLDOVA

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova has reported the discovery of missile debris in a lake near the city of Anenii Noi in the southeast of Moldova.

Source: European Pravda, citing Moldova’s Internal Affairs Ministry

Details: The wreckage was discovered on 27 September. The Ministry of Internal Affairs took special measures to protect Lake Hârbovăț, after missile debris was discovered in it.

Advertisement:

Currently, people are not allowed to enter this area, and the police are guarding the perimeter. Employees of the National Police, emergency services, carabinieri and border guards are working on the spot.

Bomb disposal experts from IGP are also present at the site. They analyse the optimal solution for extracting explosives based on the hypothesis that the component with explosive material will be found at the bottom of the lake.

Interior Minister Adrian Efros is also present at the spot.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that there is no danger for the population, the territory is isolated, and the first houses are located at a distance of one kilometre from the dangerous zone.

Residents told authorities they spotted some wreckage in a nearby lake that could have come from a missile that may have landed in the area. The authorities have confirmed that this is missile debris, and experts will determine its type and origin.

Background:

  • This is not the first time that missile wreckage resulting from Russian strikes on Ukraine has fallen in Moldova. On 25 September, Oleg Belyakov, co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission from the unrecognised state of Transnistria, reported the fall of a missile wreckage on the territory of the separatist region of Moldova in the village of Chițcani after a missile attack on the Odesa Oblast.
  • Parts of Russian drones were also found in Romania. For example, on 13 September, new wreckage, similar to fragments of a drone, was found in Romania's Tulcea border district (county) with Ukraine, this time 14 kilometres from the border.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: