Ukraine's Committee does not understand how to implement proposal for extradition of evaders

Davyd Arakhamiia’s proposal to extradite evaders is unlikely to be successfully implemented in real life. Arakhamia is the leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People political party who went abroad under martial law thanks to forged documents.

Source: Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, People's Deputy from the Voice political party, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I don’t understand how one would prove that the certificates of people staying abroad were forged. This kind of an initiative is made to, perhaps, scare someone.

But those who have left (especially with such certificates), they are unlikely to return. In addition, I have one more question: how will we explain to our allies that we want to take away [those people – ed.]? I don't understand how this initiative will work."

Background:

On 1 September, Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of the Servant of the People ruling party said that Ukrainians liable for military service who left Ukraine thanks to forged certificates of unfitness for service may be extradited.

Later, Fedir Venislavskyi, another member of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence and a representative of Servant of the People, called Arakhamia's proposal legally possible and noted that "everything depends on law enforcement agencies, how quickly they will register the proceedings, and serve people with notices of suspicion".

