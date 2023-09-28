All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Committee does not understand how to implement proposal for extradition of evaders

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 September 2023, 13:51
Ukraine's Committee does not understand how to implement proposal for extradition of evaders
photo: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Davyd Arakhamiia’s proposal to extradite evaders is unlikely to be successfully implemented in real life. Arakhamia is the leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People political party who went abroad under martial law thanks to forged documents.

Source: Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, People's Deputy from the Voice political party, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I don’t understand how one would prove that the certificates of people staying abroad were forged. This kind of an initiative is made to, perhaps, scare someone.

Advertisement:

But those who have left (especially with such certificates), they are unlikely to return. In addition, I have one more question: how will we explain to our allies that we want to take away [those people – ed.]? I don't understand how this initiative will work."

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • On 1 September, Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of the Servant of the People ruling party said that Ukrainians liable for military service who left Ukraine thanks to forged certificates of unfitness for service may be extradited.
  • Later, Fedir Venislavskyi, another member of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence and a representative of Servant of the People, called Arakhamia's proposal legally possible and noted that "everything depends on law enforcement agencies, how quickly they will register the proceedings, and serve people with notices of suspicion".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: