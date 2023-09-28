Ukrainian parliament's Defence committee explains what can cause intensification of mobilisation measures

The intensification of mobilisation measures in Ukraine may occur in the event of a change in military strategy.

Source: Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote: "The war has moved into a new phase – the war of economies and resources. We need to understand our future strategy and what we are doing.

We can talk about a certain amount [of people who need to be mobilised – Ukrainska Pravda] when we know how many units we need to create, how many units we need to replenish, what actions the Russian Federation is planning, what our plan is (we are going to counterattack in one direction, in several, whether we will restrain the Russian Federation on the borders)."

Details: However, Kostenko says, neither he nor the parliamentary committee in which he works is aware of changes in the military strategy, so, as he says, mobilisation will continue "in the format it is now".

At the same time, the official says, the state should now change its information policy regarding mobilisation and convey to Ukrainians the idea that "the war can continue for a long time and we cannot put it all on the same shoulders."

Previously: In early September, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence approved a new Schedule of Medical Conditions, which is used to assess fitness for military service and regulate the service of those with limited fitness.

