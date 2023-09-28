Poland officially confirms that Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022

The Polish government has officially stated that Polish experts have established that a Ukrainian missile of Soviet or Russian manufacture fell in the border village of Przewodów in November 2022.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro quoted by Onet

Details: "The investigation conducted by the Polish prosecutor's office has concluded that the missile belonged to Ukraine - it was of Soviet or Russian manufacture. As regards the launch site and affiliation with a particular military group, it was a Ukrainian missile," Ziobro said.

Ziobro also indicated that he "regrets" what he said was a lack of cooperation from the Ukrainian side in the investigation of the incident.

Ziobro believes that the decision not to cooperate with Poland was made "at a high political level of the Ukrainian state".

Background: The Polish media had previously published an opinion by Polish experts which stated that the missile that fell in Przewodów, killing two people, had been fired by Ukrainian air defence forces.

On 16 November 2022, Polish President Andrzej Duda described the incident as an accident.

He also stated that he understood Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had expressed his belief that the missile was a Russian one.

