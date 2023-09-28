All Sections
Belarus claims Poland violated its airspace twice

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 19:50
Belarus claims Poland violated its airspace twice
BELARUSIAN FLAG. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

On Thursday 28 September, Belarusian Defence Ministry accused Poland of having crossed its state border twice.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the statement of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Details: The Belarusian authority reported that  in the afternoon, the radars of Belarusian Air Force and air defence forces recorded "the approach of a Polish aircraft."

Advertisement:

Around 3:20 p.m., the aircraft crossed the border of the Republic of Belarus, flying inland to a range of up to one and a half kilometres. At 16:22, the helicopter repeatedly violated the state border by flying inwards for about 300 metres," the report said.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence added that in connection with the "incident", it dispatched fighters, and a note of protest to Poland was being prepared at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The Polish side has not yet commented on the situation.

On 1 September, the State Border Committee of Belarus also claimed that a Polish military helicopter violated airspace in the Berestovichi district of the Grodno region.

Warsaw then said they would verify these claims, but they were sceptical.

In early August, there was a similar incident when two Belarusian helicopters flew into Poland at a low altitude, which is why they were not immediately discovered. Official Minsk continues to deny that this happened.

Advertisement:

Advertisement: