All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarus claims Poland violated its airspace twice

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 19:50
Belarus claims Poland violated its airspace twice
BELARUSIAN FLAG. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

On Thursday 28 September, Belarusian Defence Ministry accused Poland of having crossed its state border twice.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the statement of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Details: The Belarusian authority reported that  in the afternoon, the radars of Belarusian Air Force and air defence forces recorded "the approach of a Polish aircraft."

Advertisement:

Around 3:20 p.m., the aircraft crossed the border of the Republic of Belarus, flying inland to a range of up to one and a half kilometres. At 16:22, the helicopter repeatedly violated the state border by flying inwards for about 300 metres," the report said.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence added that in connection with the "incident", it dispatched fighters, and a note of protest to Poland was being prepared at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The Polish side has not yet commented on the situation.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

On 1 September, the State Border Committee of Belarus also claimed that a Polish military helicopter violated airspace in the Berestovichi district of the Grodno region.

Warsaw then said they would verify these claims, but they were sceptical.

In early August, there was a similar incident when two Belarusian helicopters flew into Poland at a low altitude, which is why they were not immediately discovered. Official Minsk continues to deny that this happened.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: