Russia carries out 30 attacks on areas near Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 September 2023, 23:32
Stock photo: State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor)

The Russian army launched 30 attacks on areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast over the course of today, causing 188 explosions.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces attacked the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Putyvl hromadas. A Russian kamikaze drone dropped explosives on the Bilopillia hromada.

The hromadas were also shelled, came under mortar and grenade launcher fire, and sustained airstrikes.

Background

