Russia carries out 30 attacks on areas near Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast

The Russian army launched 30 attacks on areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast over the course of today, causing 188 explosions.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces attacked the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Putyvl hromadas. A Russian kamikaze drone dropped explosives on the Bilopillia hromada.

The hromadas were also shelled, came under mortar and grenade launcher fire, and sustained airstrikes.

Background:

Earlier on 28 September, Russian artillery hit a residential quarter in Kherson, killing three women.

Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 28 September, injuring three people.

