All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US arms provided to Ukraine do not fall into wrong hands – US State Department

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 29 September 2023, 00:58
US arms provided to Ukraine do not fall into wrong hands – US State Department
MATTHEW MILLER. PHOTO: GOLOSAMERIKI.COM

The US State Department has stressed that the weapons Ukraine receives to resist Russian aggression are used properly, and no cases of them falling into the wrong hands have been identified.

Source: Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman, during a press briefing, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "And we’ve seen no diversion of those arms [sent to Ukraine] at this point."

Advertisement:

Details: Miller emphasised that the United States has important accountability mechanisms in place for the supply of US weapons and military aid to Ukraine.

"But I will say that we have important accountability mechanisms in place for US arms and US military assistance that we supply to Ukraine," the US State Department spokesperson emphasised.

Previously: The Pentagon has created a new team in Ukraine to monitor US military aid to Kyiv as more Republican lawmakers call for tighter controls on how the funds are used.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

  • Last year, two Republican lawmakers promised to increase control over military aid to Ukraine after their party won a majority in the US House of Representatives.
  • Republican Senator Jim Risch said in an interview with European Pravda that there is no risk of a decrease in US military support for Ukraine after the midterm Congressional elections, despite the fact that such calls are being made by some politicians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: