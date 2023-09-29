US arms provided to Ukraine do not fall into wrong hands – US State Department

The US State Department has stressed that the weapons Ukraine receives to resist Russian aggression are used properly, and no cases of them falling into the wrong hands have been identified.

Source: Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman, during a press briefing, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "And we’ve seen no diversion of those arms [sent to Ukraine] at this point."

Details: Miller emphasised that the United States has important accountability mechanisms in place for the supply of US weapons and military aid to Ukraine.

"But I will say that we have important accountability mechanisms in place for US arms and US military assistance that we supply to Ukraine," the US State Department spokesperson emphasised.

Previously: The Pentagon has created a new team in Ukraine to monitor US military aid to Kyiv as more Republican lawmakers call for tighter controls on how the funds are used.

Background:

Last year, two Republican lawmakers promised to increase control over military aid to Ukraine after their party won a majority in the US House of Representatives.

Republican Senator Jim Risch said in an interview with European Pravda that there is no risk of a decrease in US military support for Ukraine after the midterm Congressional elections, despite the fact that such calls are being made by some politicians.

