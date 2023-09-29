All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US arms provided to Ukraine do not fall into wrong hands – US State Department

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 29 September 2023, 00:58
US arms provided to Ukraine do not fall into wrong hands – US State Department
MATTHEW MILLER. PHOTO: GOLOSAMERIKI.COM

The US State Department has stressed that the weapons Ukraine receives to resist Russian aggression are used properly, and no cases of them falling into the wrong hands have been identified.

Source: Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman, during a press briefing, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "And we’ve seen no diversion of those arms [sent to Ukraine] at this point."

Advertisement:

Details: Miller emphasised that the United States has important accountability mechanisms in place for the supply of US weapons and military aid to Ukraine.

"But I will say that we have important accountability mechanisms in place for US arms and US military assistance that we supply to Ukraine," the US State Department spokesperson emphasised.

Previously: The Pentagon has created a new team in Ukraine to monitor US military aid to Kyiv as more Republican lawmakers call for tighter controls on how the funds are used.

Background: 

  • Last year, two Republican lawmakers promised to increase control over military aid to Ukraine after their party won a majority in the US House of Representatives.
  • Republican Senator Jim Risch said in an interview with European Pravda that there is no risk of a decrease in US military support for Ukraine after the midterm Congressional elections, despite the fact that such calls are being made by some politicians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: