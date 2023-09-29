F-16 training: US launches language courses for Ukrainian pilots

The United States has officially confirmed the beginning of English language courses as a part of a programme to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary

Quote: "English language training has started for several pilots."

Details: Singh noted that the duration of the courses would depend on the skills that the Ukrainian military already have.

Singh also acknowledged that the potential government shutdown that could happen in the US on 1 October may have some effect on the language training of Ukrainian pilots. This would particularly affect civilian personnel involved in the training, who would be unable to work in the event of a budget suspension.

Background:

In early September, the then Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that the Armed Forces would have F-16s for front line use in the spring of 2024.

The Ukrainian military leadership expects that its Armed Forces will be able to use F-16 fighter jets on the battlefield this winter.

The first group of pilots could finish their training on F-16 fighter jets in the United States before the end of the year, but they won’t be able to perform combat missions until later.

