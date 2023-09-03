All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister expects Armed Forces to use F-16s in coming spring

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 September 2023, 15:47
Ukraine's Defence Minister expects Armed Forces to use F-16s in coming spring
F-16 fighter jets. Photo by Getty Images

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have F-16s for use at the front in the spring of 2024.

Source: Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "I think next year in spring [we will have F-16 jets - ed.]. Already in use, that is.

Advertisement:

Because today we have permission to train, there are countries that have volunteered to teach [the pilots - ed.], and there are even countries that have volunteered to transfer F-16s to us after completing training and infrastructure preparation.

But let me give you a metaphor, or rather an allegory, for the connoisseurs out there. There is Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy. And at one time, there was a discussion about why the hobbits could not sit on eagles and easily deliver the ring to a mountain of fire. They couldn't, actually. Because they needed: a) the political will to grant eagles; b) obtaining approval from ‘governments of eagle states’; c) it was necessary to ensure the training of ‘eagle pilots’, to prepare an airbase for them, and specialists who would serve them, feed them, and take care of their nests; d) and throughout all of this time, those states that have eagles would repeat the same argument: ‘And why do you need eagles if you are countering Sauron so well already?’."

Details: According to Reznikov, the refusal of partners to provide F-16s has never been a political issue. He explains that the West has been afraid of escalation and is trying not to drag NATO into a war with Russia.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The minister said that he had written "more than one letter" of commitment that Ukraine would not use NATO weapons in Russia.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has made arrangements concerning the supply of about 50 F-16 fighter jets but overall needs nearly 160 such aircraft to protect its skies.
  • Before that, the Pentagon stated the US would train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets if European countries fell behind their schedule or if the number of pilots increased significantly.
  • Ukrainian pilots are known to have already started training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark, Greece and Portugal, which will also train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s.
  • Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway announced their decision to send these aircraft to Kyiv after training is complete.
  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian pilots in Denmark are ready to begin flight training on F-16 fighters.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: