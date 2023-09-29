Companies without relevant licences to repair cultural monuments at Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has said the Russians allowed the "repair and restoration" of cultural and historical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories to companies without the relevant licences.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Now the occupation administrations can conclude contracts for the repair of captured monuments to newly created contractors who do not have permits.

At the same time, it is prohibited in the Russian Federation itself."

Details: The NRC said the Russian Ministry of Culture issued such an order.

"It seems that the Kremlin has realised the ephemerality of its dominance over TOT (temporary occupied territories – ed.), because the order actually allows gasket companies from the orbit of the ‘governors’ to make money on ‘repairs’ while there is a suitable moment," the NRC suggested.

