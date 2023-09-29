All Sections
Tractor hits mine in kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 September 2023, 09:02
Tractor hits mine in kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
Two people were injured when a tractor hit an explosive device in the village of Nova Husarivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "An MTZ-82 tractor hit an explosive device at around 14:00 near the village of Nova Husarivka, Izium District. Two men aged 31 and 68, who were in the tractor, were injured."

Details: The men were taken to hospital, and are in a moderate condition.

Syniehubov said mine clearance works are ongoing in the oblast. In the past day alone, State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts inspected over 2.9 hectares of territory and defused 72 explosive devices.

Additionally, Russian forces hit the city of Kupiansk with a Grom E-1 missile yesterday (28 September), damaging infrastructure, but causing no casualties.

Forest fires occurred due to attacks on the villages of Kindrashivka and Kutkivka in Kupiansk District.

The Russians fired on the village of Zapadne in Kupiansk District, damaging a residential building.

