All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tractor hits mine in kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 September 2023, 09:02
Tractor hits mine in kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINE’S EMERGENCY SERVICE ON TELEGRAM

Two people were injured when a tractor hit an explosive device in the village of Nova Husarivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "An MTZ-82 tractor hit an explosive device at around 14:00 near the village of Nova Husarivka, Izium District. Two men aged 31 and 68, who were in the tractor, were injured."

Advertisement:

Details: The men were taken to hospital, and are in a moderate condition.

Syniehubov said mine clearance works are ongoing in the oblast. In the past day alone, State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts inspected over 2.9 hectares of territory and defused 72 explosive devices.

Additionally, Russian forces hit the city of Kupiansk with a Grom E-1 missile yesterday (28 September), damaging infrastructure, but causing no casualties.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Forest fires occurred due to attacks on the villages of Kindrashivka and Kutkivka in Kupiansk District.

The Russians fired on the village of Zapadne in Kupiansk District, damaging a residential building.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: