Putin orders former Wagner PMC chief to form new volunteer units for war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Andrei Troshev, the former head of the Wagner Group, to start forming "volunteer units".

Source: Russian Interfax news agency, with reference to Putin's statement during a meeting with Troshev

Quote: "At our last meeting, we talked about the fact that you will be engaged in the formation of volunteer units that can perform various combat tasks – first of all, of course, in the area of the special military operation."

"You fought in such a unit for more than a year. You know what it is, how it is done, and the issues that need to be resolved so that combat work is carried out in the best and most successful way."

Details: Combat training is supervised by Yunus-bek Yevkurov, Deputy Russian Defence Minister.

Background:

Some reports indicate that Troshev was in charge of Wagner's security service. During Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion, he refused to rebel and passed information on to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

In July, Russian opposition media reported that Troshev could lead the Wagnerites who had signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry.

For reference, open sources report that Troshev was the leader of the Wagner Group in Syria. He participated in the war in Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Second Chechen war in the early 2000s.

Troshev was included in the UK sanctions list as the leader of the Wagner PMC, which supported the Bashaar al-Assad regime in Syria.

In February 2023, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Troshev for his active participation in the war.

