Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 18:07
KOLOMOYSKYI AT THE COURT FOR ELECTION OF PRE-TRIAL RESTRICTIONS ON 2 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: ROMAN KRAVETS, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is suspected of fraud and laundering the proceeds of crime, appears in the case investigation materials as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus.

Source: Serhii Leshchenko, Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Kolomoiskyi appears In the investigation materials as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus. This destroys the popular false narrative that Kolomoiskyi has not been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship and will not be extradited to the USA."

Details: Leshchenko published a part of the document on the notice of suspicion to Kolomoiskyi, where he is specified as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus and that he has been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship.

Фрагмент підозри Коломойському, фото: Сергій Лещенко/Facebook
A fragment of Kolomoiskyi's notice of suspicion. The part highlighted in red states that the citizen of Cyprus and Israel, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, has been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko/Facebook

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President also reported that no requests have been received in Ukraine for Kolomoisky's extradition to the USA, where the FBI is investigating him.

"If received, this request will be fulfilled in accordance with the Treaty between Ukraine and the United States of America on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. There are no restrictions in terms of Kolomoiskyi's citizenship for this," he noted.

Background:

