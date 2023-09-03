All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 18:07
Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus
KOLOMOYSKYI AT THE COURT FOR ELECTION OF PRE-TRIAL RESTRICTIONS ON 2 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: ROMAN KRAVETS, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is suspected of fraud and laundering the proceeds of crime, appears in the case investigation materials as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus.

Source: Serhii Leshchenko, Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Kolomoiskyi appears In the investigation materials as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus. This destroys the popular false narrative that Kolomoiskyi has not been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship and will not be extradited to the USA."

Advertisement:

Details: Leshchenko published a part of the document on the notice of suspicion to Kolomoiskyi, where he is specified as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus and that he has been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship.

Фрагмент підозри Коломойському, фото: Сергій Лещенко/Facebook
A fragment of Kolomoiskyi's notice of suspicion. The part highlighted in red states that the citizen of Cyprus and Israel, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, has been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko/Facebook

A fragment of Kolomoiskyi's notice of suspicion. The part highlighted in red states that the citizen of Cyprus and Israel, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, has been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko/Facebook

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President also reported that no requests have been received in Ukraine for Kolomoisky's extradition to the USA, where the FBI is investigating him.

"If received, this request will be fulfilled in accordance with the Treaty between Ukraine and the United States of America on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. There are no restrictions in terms of Kolomoiskyi's citizenship for this," he noted.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: