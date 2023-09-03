Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Maksim Kuzminov, pilot of a Mi-8 helicopter transferred to Ukraine, was injured during the final stage of the operation but received help on time.

Source: a documentary "Zbyti Lyotchyky Rossii" (Downed Pilots of Russia), shown on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 3 September in the evening

Details: The name of the pilot was revealed in the documentary – this is 28-year-old Maksim Kuzminov.

He recounted the course of the operation and called on other Russian pilots to follow his example.

Quote: "I got in touch with the Ukrainian intelligence, explained my situation and was offered the following: ‘Let’s do it; we guarantee your safety, guarantee the new documents, and guarantee monetary compensation, a reward’. We discussed these details and started planning my flight…

I realised I was close to the border. I shared my location with them and told them: ‘Let’s try; I am not far’. And I have made my final decision, crossed the border at an extremely low altitude and in radio silence mode. Nobody knew what was going on with me. Nobody understood what had happened for three to four days. I finished the flight; it was successful; I landed; they met me, talked to me, and explained my situation."

Details: During the final stage of the operation, the pilot got injured but received medical treatment on time. The footage showing the evacuation of an injured pilot was also shown in the documentary.

It was stated that Kuzminov has received all security guarantees provided for by the law.

In the video, the pilot said that there are no Nazis or fascists in Ukraine.

"What is going on right now is a genocide of the Ukrainian people. Not only of the Ukrainian people but of the Russian people as well. The reason for my decision is not to contribute to these crimes. Ukraine will definitely win this war just because the people are very united… Nobody wants this war. It is only a matter of time before Ukraine wins," Kuzminov stated.

He also called on other pilots to defect to Ukraine.

Quote: "If you do what I have done, a deed like this, you will definitely not regret it. You will be provided with everything you need for the rest of your life. You will be offered jobs everywhere, no matter what you would like to do. You will discover a world of bright colours. And remember: you just do not know a lot of things; you have not seen a lot of how other people live. When you discover all this, your opinion will change drastically."

More details: The documentary emphasises that Ukraine will provide the Russian pilots who decide to defect to its side with all guarantees provided for by the law, including monetary compensation for military aircraft handed over to Ukraine.

Kuzminov provides "very valuable information about the Russian army’s aircraft, communication systems and airbase network".

Along with the helicopter, he also brought valuable documents and secret technical equipment to Ukraine.

Background: On 23 August, it was revealed that a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces ended up in Ukraine as a result of a long-term special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The pilot and his family, who left Russia in advance, are now in Ukraine. The Mi-8 helicopter stayed in Ukraine, as did the details for the fighter jets it was supposed to deliver to the Russians.

