Defenders kill 76 and wound 170 Russians on Tavriia front – Commander in Tavriia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 00:52
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. PHOTO: ELDAR SARAKHMAN. UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Defence Forces killed 76, wounded 170, and captured 3 Russians on the Tavriia front over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of troops 

Quote: "In total, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times and carried out 688 attacks and 19 airstrikes.

Artillery units from the Tavriia Defence Forces completed 1,328 fire tasks during the day.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 249 people (76 killed, 170 wounded, and 3 captured)."

Details: Tarnavskyi said that 20 units of Russian military equipment were also destroyed.

Specifically, 1 tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 5 artillery systems and mortars, 1 anti-tank guided missile, 1 UAV, 10 vehicles and 1 special vehicle were destroyed.

The Defence Forces also wiped out 2 Russian ammunition depots.

Background: Tarnavskyi, in an interview with The Observer, stated that the Russian invaders had spent 60% of their time and resources building the first line of defence and only 20% each on the second and third. Now, the defenders are advancing on both sides of the breakthrough and consolidating their positions on the regained ground.

