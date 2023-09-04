All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defenders kill 76 and wound 170 Russians on Tavriia front – Commander in Tavriia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 00:52
Defenders kill 76 and wound 170 Russians on Tavriia front – Commander in Tavriia
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. PHOTO: ELDAR SARAKHMAN. UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Defence Forces killed 76, wounded 170, and captured 3 Russians on the Tavriia front over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of troops 

Quote: "In total, over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times and carried out 688 attacks and 19 airstrikes.

Advertisement:

Artillery units from the Tavriia Defence Forces completed 1,328 fire tasks during the day.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 249 people (76 killed, 170 wounded, and 3 captured)."

Details: Tarnavskyi said that 20 units of Russian military equipment were also destroyed.

Specifically, 1 tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 5 artillery systems and mortars, 1 anti-tank guided missile, 1 UAV, 10 vehicles and 1 special vehicle were destroyed.

The Defence Forces also wiped out 2 Russian ammunition depots.

Background: Tarnavskyi, in an interview with The Observer, stated that the Russian invaders had spent 60% of their time and resources building the first line of defence and only 20% each on the second and third. Now, the defenders are advancing on both sides of the breakthrough and consolidating their positions on the regained ground.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: