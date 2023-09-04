All Sections
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence has reported that Ukraine's fleet of combat helicopters will soon be replenished with a Russian Mi-8 AMTSh. 

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters will soon be replenished with a 'trophy' Mi-8 AMTSh.

The operation that made it possible to obtain this aircraft is the best example of fruitful cooperation between the National Police (Department of Internal Security) and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."

Details: The months-long special operation reportedly required the involvement of the best specialists from both agencies and the highest level of secrecy.

Background:

  • On 23 August, it became known that a Russian Armed Forces Mi-8 helicopter had recently ended up in Ukraine as a result of a long-running special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.  
  • The pilot and his family are in Ukraine, and the family was taken out of Russia in advance. The Mi-8 remained in Ukraine, along with the parts for fighter jets it was supposed to deliver to the Russians.

Advertisement: