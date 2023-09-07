Drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Oblast, third oblast attacked in one night

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, said a drone was downed over the territory of the oblast on the night of 6-7 September. This was the third Russian Oblast where local authorities have announced a drone attack.

Details: Bogomaz claimed the military destroyed a drone over Bryansk District.

Bogomaz noted that there were no casualties or damage.

Update: This morning, Bogomaz added that debris from the falling drone had partially damaged the glass in the building of the Bryansk I railway station, the station square and several cars. In addition, Bogomaz reported another drone attack, which was also supposedly intercepted by Russian forces.

The authorities of Russia’s Rostov Oblast claimed two drones were downed over the territory of the oblast on the night of 6-7 September. A fire broke out in Rostov, but it has already been extinguished.

The Moscow mayor said a drone attacked Moscow on the night of 6-7 September, but claimed it was downed dozens of kilometres from the Russian capital.

