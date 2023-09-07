All Sections
Drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Oblast, third oblast attacked in one night

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 06:13
Drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Oblast, third oblast attacked in one night
STOCK PHOTO: RUSSIAN MEDIA

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, said a drone was downed over the territory of the oblast on the night of 6-7 September. This was the third Russian Oblast where local authorities have announced a drone attack.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz claimed the military destroyed a drone over Bryansk District.

Bogomaz noted that there were no casualties or damage.

Update: This morning, Bogomaz added that debris from the falling drone had partially damaged the glass in the building of the Bryansk I railway station, the station square and several cars. In addition, Bogomaz reported another drone attack, which was also supposedly intercepted by Russian forces.

Background: 

  • The authorities of Russia’s Rostov Oblast claimed two drones were downed over the territory of the oblast on the night of 6-7 September. A fire broke out in Rostov, but it has already been extinguished.
  • The Moscow mayor said a drone attacked Moscow on the night of 6-7 September, but claimed it was downed dozens of kilometres from the Russian capital.

