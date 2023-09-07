Defenders kill 610 Russians and destroy 37 Russian artillery systems during day

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine. As of 7 September, the defence forces have killed 266,900 Russians and destroyed 5,722 Russian artillery systems, 4,506 tanks and 4,541 drones.

Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 7 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

approximately 266,900 (+610) military personnel

4,506 (+9) tanks

8,703 (+21) armoured fighting vehicles

5,722 (+37) artillery systems

753 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems

506 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,541 (+22) tactical UAVs

1,455 (+8) cruise missiles

19 (+0) ships and boats

8,217 (+27) vehicles and tankers

859 (+7) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

