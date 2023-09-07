Defenders kill 610 Russians and destroy 37 Russian artillery systems during day
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 08:20
Russia continues to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine. As of 7 September, the defence forces have killed 266,900 Russians and destroyed 5,722 Russian artillery systems, 4,506 tanks and 4,541 drones.
Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 7 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
- approximately 266,900 (+610) military personnel
- 4,506 (+9) tanks
- 8,703 (+21) armoured fighting vehicles
- 5,722 (+37) artillery systems
- 753 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 506 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,541 (+22) tactical UAVs
- 1,455 (+8) cruise missiles
- 19 (+0) ships and boats
- 8,217 (+27) vehicles and tankers
- 859 (+7) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
