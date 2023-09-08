All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


More than half of Wagner Group camp in Belarus dismantled

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 September 2023, 12:44
More than half of Wagner Group camp in Belarus dismantled

More than a half of the Wagner Group camp in the settlement of Tsel, Belarus, has been dismantled. The work is ongoing.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The active dismantling of tents, which began on 28 July, is underway in the Wagner Group camp in the settlement of Tsel near Asipovichy. Our data says the camp had about 292 tents (including tents for household needs) at the beginning of the dismantling, and at the moment, they have already dismantled more than 160 units, i.e. 55%".

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, more than 60 tents have been removed since the last satellite images were taken on 23 August. The most active period of dismantling fell at the end of August.

As of 8 September, the Wagner Group camp has about 130 tents, or about 45% of the initial number.

In June, Belaruski Hajun reported that 8,000, or even 10,000 Wagner fighters would come to Belarus. Accordingly, the camp was built based on this number.

Presumably, the tents are being dismantled because they have proved unnecessary, as fewer mercenaries have arrived than expected.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: