More than half of Wagner Group camp in Belarus dismantled

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 September 2023, 12:44
More than a half of the Wagner Group camp in the settlement of Tsel, Belarus, has been dismantled. The work is ongoing.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The active dismantling of tents, which began on 28 July, is underway in the Wagner Group camp in the settlement of Tsel near Asipovichy. Our data says the camp had about 292 tents (including tents for household needs) at the beginning of the dismantling, and at the moment, they have already dismantled more than 160 units, i.e. 55%".

Details: Reportedly, more than 60 tents have been removed since the last satellite images were taken on 23 August. The most active period of dismantling fell at the end of August.

As of 8 September, the Wagner Group camp has about 130 tents, or about 45% of the initial number.

In June, Belaruski Hajun reported that 8,000, or even 10,000 Wagner fighters would come to Belarus. Accordingly, the camp was built based on this number.

Presumably, the tents are being dismantled because they have proved unnecessary, as fewer mercenaries have arrived than expected.

