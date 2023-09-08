Russian landmine injures three Ukrainian sappers in Kherson Oblast

A Russian landmine has injured three Ukrainian sappers in Kherson Oblast, leaving one of them severely wounded.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Three bomb disposal experts were injured by a Russian landmine in Kherson Oblast. They are sappers of The HALO Trust, an organisation engaged in humanitarian mine clearance in the oblast. A man, 24, suffered severe injuries to his head and neck. He is currently undergoing surgery."

Details: Two more men, 32 and 31, sustained shrapnel wounds and are undergoing medical treatment.

