Economic Security Bureau's case against Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi was initiated as Anti-Corruption Bureau was preparing its notice of suspicion

Sonia LukashovaFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:25
The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) initiated a criminal case against Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi at the time when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was preparing to serve him with a notice of suspicion.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement

Details: About five months ago, in the spring 2023, NABU significantly stepped up the investigation. During the last two months NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine (SAPO) have been conducting negotiations about the case.

Less than a month ago, on 11 August 2023, ESBU initiated its own criminal proceeding against Kolomoiskyi.

On 1 September NABU and SAPO signed a summons notice for Kolomoiskyi to serve him with a notice of suspicion. At that time SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, who had to approve it, was on a business trip in the US. He came back on 4 September.

On 2 September, the next day after the summons notice was signed, the ESBU served the oligarch with its own notice of suspicion.

At the moment the internal investigation concerning the overlap in procedural actions is underway.

Ukrainska Pravda has turned to ESBU and NABU to clarify whether they were aware of each others’ investigations, and whether the ESBU suspicion notice is connected with the anti-corruption bodies’ increase of activity. The editorial board has received no response from the press services of the institutions.

Background:

