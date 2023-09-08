Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and US Army Commander in Europe discuss situation on battlefield and Ukrainian army's needs

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has had a telephone conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States Army in Europe.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "We primarily discussed issues related to the contact line. I briefed General Cavoli on the situation on the battlefield, including details of our defensive and offensive operations.

Regardless of the enemy's fierce resistance, our soldiers keep moving forward. We exchanged views on possible enemy plans and discussed the defence needs of the Ukrainian army."

Background:

In mid-August, Zaluzhnyi met with senior NATO officials at the Polish-Ukrainian border to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy. On Thursday, 7 September, Zaluzhnyi discussed the needs of the Ukrainian army, the training of Ukrainian soldiers and the situation at the front with Thierry Burkhard, Chief of the Defence Staff of the French Armed Forces.

