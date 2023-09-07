All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks to France's Chief of Defence Staff

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 7 September 2023, 23:13
VALERII ZALUZHNYI AND THIERRY BURKHARD. A COLLAGE FROM THE COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF’S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

On 7 September, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke with Thierry Burkhard, Chief of the Defence Staff of the French Armed Forces, about the needs of the Ukrainian army, the training of Ukrainian defenders, and the situation at the front.  

Source: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, General Thierry Burkhard.

We discussed the situation in the combat zone. He spoke in detail about all the areas where our defensive and offensive operations are ongoing. 

He noted the resilience and heroism of all our Ukrainian defenders, who are repelling Russian attacks and continuing to advance despite the density of Russian defensive fortifications and the invaders' many-fold advantages in the air and in manpower, artillery and shells.

During the conversation with General Burkhard, we discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the issue of training for our servicemen in France."

Details: Valerii Zaluzhnyi also thanked the allies for their support.

The parties agreed to stay in touch and make joint efforts to liberate Ukraine.

