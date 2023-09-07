Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks to France's Chief of Defence Staff

On 7 September, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke with Thierry Burkhard, Chief of the Defence Staff of the French Armed Forces, about the needs of the Ukrainian army, the training of Ukrainian defenders, and the situation at the front.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, General Thierry Burkhard.

Advertisement:

We discussed the situation in the combat zone. He spoke in detail about all the areas where our defensive and offensive operations are ongoing.

He noted the resilience and heroism of all our Ukrainian defenders, who are repelling Russian attacks and continuing to advance despite the density of Russian defensive fortifications and the invaders' many-fold advantages in the air and in manpower, artillery and shells.

During the conversation with General Burkhard, we discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the issue of training for our servicemen in France."

Details: Valerii Zaluzhnyi also thanked the allies for their support.

The parties agreed to stay in touch and make joint efforts to liberate Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!