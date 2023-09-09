Russian sham elections: Ukrainian resistance attacks Russian proxies' car in Nova Kakhovka, hack TV in Crimea

The Ukrainian underground has bombed a vehicle belonging to the Russian occupying administration in the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast; the car was used to guard "ballots" and "polling stations". Hacker activists have also broadcast a patriotic video on television in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

A BLOWN-UP CAR BELONGING TO THE RUSSIANS PHOTO: UKRAINIAN RESISTANCE

Quote: "The Ukrainian underground in Nova Kakhovka managed to carry out a successful sabotage against the occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories.

Advertisement:

The underground blew up the occupiers’ car, which was used to move around, guard "ballots" and "polling stations" during the so-called elections organized by the Kremlin in the TOT [temporarily occupied territories – ed.]. As a result of the car bombing, one Russian serviceman was killed and two others were wounded."

Details: The Ukrainian underground has also reportedly launched a cyberattack in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Hacker activists gained access to all TV channels of the Russian World propaganda package broadcast by the Russian occupying administration on the occupied territories and launched a patriotic video urging people to boycott the sham "elections".

The resistance also reports that the Ukrainian defence forces have successfully dropped a number of leaflets over Donetsk. The leaflets urge residents of the occupied territories to ignore the sham elections organised by Russia.

Background:

Russia has announced that sham elections to local fake administrations will be held on 8-10 September 2023, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Artem Dekhtiarenko, spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine, said the Ukrainian security service has identified more than 3,500 collaborators and their Russian handlers involved in organising illegal voting and "candidates" in these sham elections.

At the same time, Dekhtiarenko said, after the explosions at the so-called polling station in the temporarily occupied city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, there are fewer people willing to help the Russians. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources state that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the explosions in Kamianka-Dniprovska.

Two explosions sounded in the territory of the municipal lyceum in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 8 September. One of the occupiers’ "polling stations" for fake elections was located there. The so-called "elections" were supposed to start on 8 September, but this station did not open.

On 9 September, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the so-called election headquarters of the occupiers in the village of Skelky, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!