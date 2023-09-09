All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast, wounding man

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 20:23
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast, wounding man
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON CHERNIHIV OBLAST ON 9 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: CHERNIHIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

A local resident was seriously wounded as a result of the attack on the village of Kostobobriv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Saturday, 9 September.

Source: Chernihiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

наслідки обстрілу Чернігівщини 9 вересня, фото обласної прокуратури
Aftermath of Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast on 9 September
PHOTO: CHERNIHIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Quote: "Following investigation information, enemy troops shelled the village of Kostobobriv, Semenivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.), on the morning of 9 September.

Advertisement:

A 68-year-old local resident was seriously wounded in the shelling, and he was taken to a hospital for receiving qualified medical assistance.

In addition, outbuildings on the territory of the victim's farm were damaged."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: