Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast, wounding man
A local resident was seriously wounded as a result of the attack on the village of Kostobobriv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Saturday, 9 September.
Source: Chernihiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "Following investigation information, enemy troops shelled the village of Kostobobriv, Semenivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.), on the morning of 9 September.
A 68-year-old local resident was seriously wounded in the shelling, and he was taken to a hospital for receiving qualified medical assistance.
In addition, outbuildings on the territory of the victim's farm were damaged."
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!