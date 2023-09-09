All Sections
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast, wounding man

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 20:23
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON CHERNIHIV OBLAST ON 9 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: CHERNIHIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

A local resident was seriously wounded as a result of the attack on the village of Kostobobriv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Saturday, 9 September.

Source: Chernihiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

наслідки обстрілу Чернігівщини 9 вересня, фото обласної прокуратури
Aftermath of Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast on 9 September
PHOTO: CHERNIHIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Quote: "Following investigation information, enemy troops shelled the village of Kostobobriv, Semenivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.), on the morning of 9 September.

A 68-year-old local resident was seriously wounded in the shelling, and he was taken to a hospital for receiving qualified medical assistance.

In addition, outbuildings on the territory of the victim's farm were damaged."

Advertisement: