Russian Shahed kamikaze UAV hits infrastructure in Odesa Oblast
The Russian forces have attacked Odesa Oblast with Shahed kamikaze drones; 23 Russian UAVs have been destroyed over the oblast but hits to logistics infrastructure have occurred.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kiper: "Our air defence forces destroyed 23 Shaheds over Odesa Oblast. There are hits to logistics infrastructure."
Details: The official noted that there were no casualties in the attack. At the same time, he urged people not to ignore the air-raid warning and to take shelter.
Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine with 36 Shahed UAVs on the night of 9-10 October, 27 of which had been shot down.
