Zelenskyy signs law on returning and opening of electronic declarations

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 10:49
Zelenskyy signs law on returning and opening of electronic declarations
Photo: The National Agency on Corruption Prevention

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on the return of electronic declarations of income for public officials, with the immediate opening of the register.

Source: Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament)

Details: The car of bill № 9534 states that it was returned with the president's signature.

Background:

  • On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 9534 on the restoration of electronic declarations for public officials, but the register will only be launched in one year.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would make a decision regarding the law on electronic declaration adopted by the Verkhovna Rada after consultations with Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
  • In just one day, Ukrainians collected over 25,000 signatures on a petition demanding that the president veto draft law No. 9534 and return it to the parliament to establish a register of public officials’ property declarations.
  • On 12 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law that preserves restrictions on electronic declarations for public officials.
  • On 20 September, the Verkhovna Rada approved the veto applied by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and adopted the amended law on the restoration of electronic declarations of income for public officials.

