All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy signs law on returning and opening of electronic declarations

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 10:49
Zelenskyy signs law on returning and opening of electronic declarations
Photo: The National Agency on Corruption Prevention

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on the return of electronic declarations of income for public officials, with the immediate opening of the register.

Source: Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament)

Details: The car of bill № 9534 states that it was returned with the president's signature.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 9534 on the restoration of electronic declarations for public officials, but the register will only be launched in one year.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would make a decision regarding the law on electronic declaration adopted by the Verkhovna Rada after consultations with Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
  • In just one day, Ukrainians collected over 25,000 signatures on a petition demanding that the president veto draft law No. 9534 and return it to the parliament to establish a register of public officials’ property declarations.
  • On 12 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law that preserves restrictions on electronic declarations for public officials.
  • On 20 September, the Verkhovna Rada approved the veto applied by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and adopted the amended law on the restoration of electronic declarations of income for public officials.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: declaration
Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
declaration
G7 ambassadors welcome restoration of e-declaration system in Ukraine
Problems that Remain in E-Declaration
Ukrainian Parliament approves amended law on electronic declarations: register to be opened immediately
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: